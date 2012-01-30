George Prentzas

The Man With Anchor Tattoo detail

George Prentzas
George Prentzas
  • Save
The Man With Anchor Tattoo detail the man with anchor tattoo illustration world map character
Download color palette

Hello there! This is a screenshoot from my new illustration.
I hope you like it!

View all tags
Posted on Jan 30, 2012
George Prentzas
George Prentzas

More by George Prentzas

View profile
    • Like