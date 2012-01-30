Faheema Patel

Every Day Is A Gift II

Every Day Is A Gift II every day is a gift quote gift typography pink junoon designs hand drawn photography
I'm on an upload rampage lol. Since I did this piece I wasn't too happy with the neutral palette I chose, I did a colour edit on this bokeh photo which I'm in love with and thought this was perfect and colourful enough to go with the quote.

Rebound of
Everyday Day is a Gift
lettering, pattern & illustration artist

