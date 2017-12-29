Sean Ford

Marking the end of 2017!

Marking the end of 2017! design brand lettering review year geometric abstract symbol typography type mark logo
Wrapping it up for the end of the year, here's a selection of my favourite logos and marks that I've created – some in use and some that didn't make the cut.

It's been a great but hectic year juggling full time studio work with a growing amount of freelance work. Here's to another productive year in 2018 for us all!

Have a great one guys!

Posted on Dec 29, 2017
