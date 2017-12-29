Marking the end of 2017!

Trending designs to inspire you
Wrapping it up for the end of the year, here's a selection of my favourite logos and marks that I've created – some in use and some that didn't make the cut.
It's been a great but hectic year juggling full time studio work with a growing amount of freelance work. Here's to another productive year in 2018 for us all!
Have a great one guys!
Instagram | Behance | Website