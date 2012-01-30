Manu

Mr.Mascot

Manu
Manu
Hire Me
  • Save
Mr.Mascot mascot man male business funny fun happy phone search icon sunglasses help character illustration cartoon
Download color palette

visit http://graphicriver.net/item/mr-mascot/1454166
to see all Mr. Mascot work!
ENJOY!

Manu
Manu
Illustrator & Designer \ (•◡•) /
Hire Me

More by Manu

View profile
    • Like