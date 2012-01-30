tyleR coey

The Mariner's Revenge

tyleR coey
tyleR coey
  • Save
The Mariner's Revenge decemberists oil illustration painting board wood sepia boat whale ship water ocean attack
Download color palette

this oil on board painting is based on the mariners revenge song by the decemberists... full painting here - http://fc00.deviantart.net/fs71/o/2012/029/b/9/b9a28d06cbb89afc839efc784d9d3bdb.jpg

tyleR coey
tyleR coey

More by tyleR coey

View profile
    • Like