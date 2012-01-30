Simon Carr

The Process: Plan + Design + Build

Simon Carr
Simon Carr
  • Save
The Process: Plan + Design + Build chart infographic minimal design
Download color palette

An interactive graphic for my design process. The 3 color circles function as buttons to switch the content. View it online here: www.workbysimon.com/process

View all tags
Posted on Jan 30, 2012
Simon Carr
Simon Carr

More by Simon Carr

View profile
    • Like