Gordon Clines

Oven Bits Scotty

Gordon Clines
Gordon Clines
  • Save
Oven Bits Scotty ovenbits caraciture illustrator photoshop avatar
Download color palette

Sixth in the series. Mr. Scotty Moon (@scottymoon), rubyist, scooterist, and although this caricature doesn't capture it, purveyor of impressive facial hair.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 30, 2012
Gordon Clines
Gordon Clines

More by Gordon Clines

View profile
    • Like