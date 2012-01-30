Richard Wiggins

Two Mile Ash Dental Practice - logo 02b

Richard Wiggins
Richard Wiggins
  • Save
Two Mile Ash Dental Practice - logo 02b logo dentist dental branding icon toothbrush ostrich sans chaparral pro
Download color palette

Slight alternative; minus the tooth

Fcea4eb67d5cfbdc606be31f2bf7e315
Rebound of
Two Mile Ash Dental Practice - logo 02a
By Richard Wiggins
View all tags
Posted on Jan 30, 2012
Richard Wiggins
Richard Wiggins

More by Richard Wiggins

View profile
    • Like