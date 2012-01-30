Valp Maciej Hajnrich

Knife Party - 100% No Modern Talking

Artwork on this first EP by Knife Party called "100% No Modern Talking" incorporates bands logo. Simple yet detailed project like that requires subtle graphics - so it is easy to read as a thumbnail in iTunes, for example.

Posted on Jan 30, 2012
