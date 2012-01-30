Valp Maciej Hajnrich

Tomorrow Never Happened

Tomorrow Never Happened photoshop matte-painting surreal cover photo manipulation
He was walking forty three days, searching for something who nobody has found, a new chapter in his life, time, future, maybe... He knew it, he felt it, he sniffed it... He knew it's somewhere here, in a place when nothing happens twice... a place where tomorrow never happened...

http://hot.valpnow.com/#2381906/Tomorrow-Never-Happened

Posted on Jan 30, 2012
