Time Is Gone

This personal artwork is unique, it's my tribute to The Witcher novels by Andrzej Sapkowski. It's my casual interpretation/imagination of the Brokilon forest inhabited by deadly tree nymphs - Dryads.

Inspired by old horror movies, I was going to deliver complex artwork by paying high attention to details as well as composition. Raw and sketchy style is mixed with digital art and photo manipulation. My goal was to create fantasy scene with illusion of fading woman into the forest.

