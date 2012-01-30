🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
I love Spotify and I would like to wake up with my favorite playlist.
Spotify is an amazing software. I use it on all my machines it is a pleasure to share my music with my friends and follow some playlists. Several applications have been created but are still easy to achieve.
The simplest are all the more remarkable to me. And implement a revival in Spotify will surely something very interesting. Plus to providing wake up with our favorite tunes, we could know what songs are released in this new day, the weather and the forecasts made at our location.
I imagine that the application could be and how it could work. I hope one day I could manage my wake up and to wake up with my favorite music directly with Spotify.
Check my letter for Spotify