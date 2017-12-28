Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Design Etiquette

Design Etiquette
Sleek
Sleek mark icon tech lettering custom branding identity logotype typography logo
Some elements for the new identity system designed for Sleek, a brand that's all about tech accessories and living a positive life. Its logotype is made up of a custom typography and its icon is a simplification of a rainbow over a lovely valley!

Hope you like it as much as I do. New photos of this project coming soon!

Posted on Dec 28, 2017
