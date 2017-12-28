🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Some elements for the new identity system designed for Sleek, a brand that's all about tech accessories and living a positive life. Its logotype is made up of a custom typography and its icon is a simplification of a rainbow over a lovely valley!
Hope you like it as much as I do. New photos of this project coming soon!