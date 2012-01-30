Thaddeus Phipps

Lord Of The Flies

Book cover redesign for Lord of the Flies that I did as a school assignment. I was going for a Saul Bass 'Psycho' feel. I think it turned out pretty well. The font is Estro, a classic by Aldo Novarese.

