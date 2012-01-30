Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)

Stray Dog Mark

Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)
Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)
Hire Me
  • Save
Stray Dog Mark logo animal dog film strip head movie black breed collar wild sports
Download color palette

Pit bull meets bulldog meets boxer meets doberman etc... This production company's tag line is "A new breed of media company" so I tried to create a 'stray dog' of a new kind for them (the collar is stylized film strip).

Straydog
Rebound of
Stray Dog
By Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)
View all tags
Posted on Jan 30, 2012
Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)
Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)
Logo designer. Author of +800 logos worldwide. Let's work!
Hire Me

More by Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)

View profile
    • Like