Tyrale

ColorShift website redesign

Tyrale
Tyrale
  • Save
ColorShift website redesign color palette mobile ui ios game redesign
Download color palette

Redesign of ColorShift website. Giving it a more mainstream approach than the last version. Waiting on a video from @Gautch, then off to the races.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 30, 2012
Tyrale
Tyrale

More by Tyrale

View profile
    • Like