Tote bag tag concept

Tote bag tag concept typography bag life price turquoise scratch texture white concept tag hanging
Concept for a 'bag for life' tag that is attached to said bag to promote in stores.
Not sure if I'll keep these colours.
I may change the price stamp too.
I'm fussy it would seem.

Posted on Jan 30, 2012
