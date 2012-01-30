Glenn Thomas

Hobo

Hobo illustration texture woodgrain hobo stubble signpost
Quick little Illustration for PocketNext. Still trying to develop some new techniques - more than anything trying to be quicker and loser in the creation.

Posted on Jan 30, 2012
