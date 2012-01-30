Ioan Decean

Heart on plate - free psd

Ioan Decean
Ioan Decean
  • Save
Heart on plate - free psd heart love plate decean photoshop free freebies psd icon nelutu
Download color palette

Made with vector shapes, layer styles and smart objects in Photoshop
Download from
http://www.ioandecean.info/wp-content/uploads/2012/01/heartonplate.rar

View all tags
Posted on Jan 30, 2012
Ioan Decean
Ioan Decean

More by Ioan Decean

View profile
    • Like