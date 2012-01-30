Stéphane Bouget

freebie - social keyboard

Stéphane Bouget
Stéphane Bouget
  • Save
freebie - social keyboard freebie button social keyboard glass magnify glass facebook twitter
Download color palette

free psd - social keyboard

full size here : http://d.pr/62Kn
download the freebie button here : http://d.pr/A8Re

Dribbble invitation giveaway still
Rebound of
Togggle to join dribbble ! (animated gif)
By Stéphane Bouget
View all tags
Posted on Jan 30, 2012
Stéphane Bouget
Stéphane Bouget

More by Stéphane Bouget

View profile
    • Like