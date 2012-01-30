Karim Maassen

Notepad++ Adobe style Icon

icons adobe notepad
I felt the need for a new icon for my windows' Notepad++ and I wanted it to be Adobe-esque. So, there you have it. :)

Posted on Jan 30, 2012
