Sleepy Time Tea

Sleepy Time Tea
This week's design challenge was "In The Dark." My creative process has gotten awfully simplified lately:
Step One - draw an animal smoking a cigarette.
Step Two - if the cigarette didn't work, replace it with a cup of tea.

Posted on Jan 30, 2012
