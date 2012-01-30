Amanda Mendiant

"Le Rêve"

"Le Rêve" amanda mendiant house of mendi girl fox mask paintings acrylic on canvas.
Close up of recent painting "Le Rêve". Acrylic on canvas. approx. 165 cm x 140 cm. 2012.

Posted on Jan 30, 2012
