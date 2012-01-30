Richard de Ruijter

Veilig Verkeer!

Richard de Ruijter
Richard de Ruijter
  • Save
Veilig Verkeer! safe traffic traffic sign smiley yellow red blue green veilig verkeer ik doe mee! thumbs up! smile
Download color palette

Finally i can share this with you!
This is a photo for a new campaign for the Dutch traffic police.

I'm super excited about sharing this as this was one of my first jobs ever working for myself.

Richard de Ruijter
Richard de Ruijter

More by Richard de Ruijter

View profile
    • Like