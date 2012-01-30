Margerie Vandenberghe

Radio app

Margerie Vandenberghe
Margerie Vandenberghe
  • Save
Radio app radio application icon mobile phone iphone music blue
Download color palette

My first test of an icon for a radio application ...
Some ideas to improve it ??

View all tags
Posted on Jan 30, 2012
Margerie Vandenberghe
Margerie Vandenberghe

More by Margerie Vandenberghe

View profile
    • Like