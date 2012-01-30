iDemonix

Premiere - Footer

iDemonix
iDemonix
  • Save
Premiere - Footer wordpress web design footer widgets
Download color palette

I tried to get a theme published on ThemeForest a year ago and got told I was a bad designer, I've been practicing for a long time now and hopefully this will be my first published WordPress theme!

View all tags
Posted on Jan 30, 2012
iDemonix
iDemonix

More by iDemonix

View profile
    • Like