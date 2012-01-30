DE BOCK Arnaud

Breakfast whale

DE BOCK Arnaud
DE BOCK Arnaud
  • Save
Breakfast whale comic work in progress drawing vectorial breakfast
Download color palette

I´m working on a new page of my wip comics strip,
you can see more page here :
http://debock.net84.net/index.php?/comic-strip/plasta/

View all tags
Posted on Jan 30, 2012
DE BOCK Arnaud
DE BOCK Arnaud

More by DE BOCK Arnaud

View profile
    • Like