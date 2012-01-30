Thiyagu S

Keypoints UI for deck

Thiyagu S
Thiyagu S
  • Save
Keypoints UI for deck deck chart image table ipad ui pages depth button
Download color palette

Updating the key points screen UI with more realistic paper look and tabs :)

Any feedback guys?

View all tags
Posted on Jan 30, 2012
Thiyagu S
Thiyagu S

More by Thiyagu S

View profile
    • Like