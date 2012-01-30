Kerry Moran

Image Manipulator Menu

Kerry Moran
Kerry Moran
  • Save
Image Manipulator Menu menu navigation dark texture
Download color palette

Working on a Image manipulation project for the company I work for. Before you start, yes the menu is influenced by @Orman Clark's masterpiece http://dribbble.com/shots/319867-Menu

View all tags
Posted on Jan 30, 2012
Kerry Moran
Kerry Moran

More by Kerry Moran

View profile
    • Like