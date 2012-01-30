MexicanZombie

Twitter.

MexicanZombie
MexicanZombie
  • Save
Twitter. design twitter tjaydesign follow icon social blog tweet blue bird
Download color palette

Hello everyone! (:
This is my first shot on dribbble. And thanks to Michael Sharanda for the invite!

View all tags
Posted on Jan 30, 2012
MexicanZombie
MexicanZombie

More by MexicanZombie

View profile
    • Like