Josh Hemsley

Josh Hemsley
@MyEnergy Mini-Profiles profile chart energy double rainbow mini
Tinkering around with our new mini-profiles. The need to accomodate a bunch of different privacy options has been an interesting test to say the least. I have a white/light version I'm working on now. Not too sure I'm digging the gray tones in this.

BTW... We're hiring designers (and engineers) at MyEnergy! in case you missed my first 100 posts about it. :P

Posted on Jan 30, 2012
