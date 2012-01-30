@MyEnergy Mini-Profiles

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Tinkering around with our new mini-profiles. The need to accomodate a bunch of different privacy options has been an interesting test to say the least. I have a white/light version I'm working on now. Not too sure I'm digging the gray tones in this.
BTW... We're hiring designers (and engineers) at MyEnergy! in case you missed my first 100 posts about it. :P