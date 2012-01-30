Eddie Valenzuela

Drop Down Deals Logo

Eddie Valenzuela
Eddie Valenzuela
  • Save
Drop Down Deals Logo drop down deals logo brand debut
Download color palette

Lets do this!

I'm jumping in and hitting the ground running, but first I must thank the person who made my presence on Dribbble possible, Mr. Shaun Cuff. Thank you!

This logo was a re-brand and a tough one to tackle in the crowded Coupon/Daily Deal space. First trying to make a unique mark, but also something recognizable and relatable. Drop Down Deals itself is a browser add-on. I plan to show off some of the UI work I did on its Coupon Window as well.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 30, 2012
Eddie Valenzuela
Eddie Valenzuela

More by Eddie Valenzuela

View profile
    • Like