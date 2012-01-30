Drop Down Deals Logo

Lets do this!

I'm jumping in and hitting the ground running, but first I must thank the person who made my presence on Dribbble possible, Mr. Shaun Cuff. Thank you!

This logo was a re-brand and a tough one to tackle in the crowded Coupon/Daily Deal space. First trying to make a unique mark, but also something recognizable and relatable. Drop Down Deals itself is a browser add-on. I plan to show off some of the UI work I did on its Coupon Window as well.