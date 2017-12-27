Travel Blog Home Page Animation

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
This is the first shot of the new project I’ve recently started designing. This is a trendy travel blog that aims at inspiring people to travel more, widen their horizons and simply enjoy life. At the same time, it provides very useful tips to make sure you can get 100% of your next adventure!
Eager to hear how do you like this one! Remember to stay tuned for more.
