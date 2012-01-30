Ryan Ford

Personal Logo Amalgom 2

Personal Logo Amalgom 2
Small itty bitty adjustment to the R to give it a subtle sense of depth. Did I mention it was itty bitty? Because it is.

Rebound of
Personal Logo Amalgom
By Ryan Ford
Posted on Jan 30, 2012
