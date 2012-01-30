Austin Andrews

Hand Done Ampersand

Hand Done Ampersand
Just a personal ampersand :D I saw something on fromupnorth and felt like I could make one lol.

Also thanks Spencer Hamm for the invite and all that jazz.

http://www.tumblr.com/blog/365typeproject

Posted on Jan 30, 2012
