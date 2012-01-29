Katie Sekelsky

Hockey Socks Poster - The Blues

Hockey Socks Poster - The Blues
I'm working on creating a poster featuring the home uniform socks for all of the NHL teams. I have everything drawn - just working on coloring styles now.

Posted on Jan 29, 2012
