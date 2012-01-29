Lieur Company

Nyai Aisyah's Retro Logo

Nyai Aisyah's Retro Logo logo type brand retro vintage bistro hairspa hairsalon indonesia
A retro logo and emblem for Nyai Aisyah, a work in progress. Suggestions for improvement or comments are greatly appreciated.

Posted on Jan 29, 2012
