White Birds, Blue Sky.

White Birds, Blue Sky. cgi 3d birds paper interiordesign mexico guadalajara graphic c4d digital cinema4d
One of several iterations of what will become a hanging piece inside of one of the bedrooms designed by a mexican interior design studio called "Etereo", really fun proyect with a lot of creative freedom! Be sure to check them out: https://www.facebook.com/Etereostudio/

Posted on Dec 26, 2017
