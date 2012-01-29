Michael Spitz

Swipe

Michael Spitz
Michael Spitz
Hire Me
  • Save
Swipe logotype logo branding identity script typography lettering ligature hand lettering wordmark michael spitz michaelspitz
Download color palette

Working on some script exploration for this guy. I'll be coming back to the "&" a bit later on...

Q: Anyone having issues with the 'i' read? I've just been been staring at the thing for too long...

Bf6e4d40f21978ebca57012df8126904
Rebound of
Swipe-rsand
By Michael Spitz
Michael Spitz
Michael Spitz
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Michael Spitz

View profile
    • Like