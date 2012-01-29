Sam Kapila

#Sketchbookproject Sketch

Sam Kapila
Sam Kapila
  • Save
#Sketchbookproject Sketch lettering sketch red stripe
Download color palette

Apparently, I like the letter s, red and stripes together because it's all I've uploaded thus far.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 29, 2012
Sam Kapila
Sam Kapila
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Sam Kapila

View profile
    • Like