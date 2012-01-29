Grace Winkel

Mailer screen print mailer self promotion
this collage is going to be a part of a self promotion mailer - screen printed on tangy orange paper.

I can't tell if still needs some resolving - P L E A S E : H E L P

Posted on Jan 29, 2012
