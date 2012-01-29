Putting your friends in circles...

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Yet another enhanced wireframe for a project that went nowhere. This was to be an iPad app that would allow you to categorize your friends (from other social networks) into ever widening circles...with your closest friends in the center.
If you move a friend into an inner circle, the app would made suggestions about how to better maintain that friendship, keep you on top of what they're tweeting, posting, etc.