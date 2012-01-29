Andrew Liebchen

Putting your friends in circles...

Andrew Liebchen
Andrew Liebchen
  • Save
Putting your friends in circles... ui circles illustrator wireframe wip
Download color palette

Yet another enhanced wireframe for a project that went nowhere. This was to be an iPad app that would allow you to categorize your friends (from other social networks) into ever widening circles...with your closest friends in the center.

If you move a friend into an inner circle, the app would made suggestions about how to better maintain that friendship, keep you on top of what they're tweeting, posting, etc.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 29, 2012
Andrew Liebchen
Andrew Liebchen

More by Andrew Liebchen

View profile
    • Like