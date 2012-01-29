Andrew Liebchen

Free vector browser frame

Free vector browser frame free vector browser illustrator
Free for you, it's a vector browser frame! It's leftover from a project, but we're sure you can put it to good use. Download it here: browser frame.ai

P.S. Let us know what you do with it!

Posted on Jan 29, 2012
