WIP - Cardflick icon

WIP - Cardflick icon cardflick icon client work hired finger busines card
Cardflick hired me to make them a new iOS icon for there app
http://itunes.apple.com/us/app/cardflick/id436005366 See the current icon here
so i had this idea to combine a finger with a business card ,
still thinking about adding something that shows a flick
we really need feedback and new ideas are welcome !

also follow me on twitter @kubilayss

EDIT : added motionblur to the hand so it gives a swipe effect http://cl.ly/DlEA

Posted on Jan 29, 2012
UI / UX Designer, Illustrator from The Netherlands
