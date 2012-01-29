WIP - Cardflick icon

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Cardflick hired me to make them a new iOS icon for there app
http://itunes.apple.com/us/app/cardflick/id436005366 See the current icon here
so i had this idea to combine a finger with a business card ,
still thinking about adding something that shows a flick
we really need feedback and new ideas are welcome !
also follow me on twitter @kubilayss
EDIT : added motionblur to the hand so it gives a swipe effect http://cl.ly/DlEA