ARGENT DESIGN

Humming-Top Icon

ARGENT DESIGN
ARGENT DESIGN
  • Save
Humming-Top Icon argent games design illustration icon art 2d
Download color palette

Take a look at the humming-top icon we created for an RPG mobile game!
More our works you can see here https://argent.design

View all tags
Posted on Dec 25, 2017
ARGENT DESIGN
ARGENT DESIGN

More by ARGENT DESIGN

View profile
    • Like