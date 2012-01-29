Cesar Figueroa

Stripes

Cesar Figueroa
Cesar Figueroa
  • Save
Stripes css3
Download color palette

Based on Haziq’s original.

background: repeating-linear-gradient(-45deg, #6dabdb, #6dabdb 12px, #fff 12px, #fff 20px, #d86e6d 20px, #d86e6d 32px, #fff 32px, #fff 40px);

Newsletter
Rebound of
Subscribe
By Haziq Mir
View all tags
Posted on Jan 29, 2012
Cesar Figueroa
Cesar Figueroa

More by Cesar Figueroa

View profile
    • Like