Xbox Live Activity

I'm pretty disappointed the latest dashboard update and iPhone app didn't really do anything to make organising games easier beyond setting beacons. You don't get notifications for new messages and beacons don't target individual people.
Anyway, here's an idea for a menubar app that could possibly deal with what data Xbox.com currently gives you. I wouldn't want a fullscreen app dedicated to Live, but if the menubar icon changed from time to time it'd let me keep tabs with incoming messages and people that are popping on.
I don't know about you guys, but I don't have a Facebook/Twitter/Phone Number for everyone I play games with - some of them are just randomers I met up and added to my friends list. This is just a means to make playing together easier.