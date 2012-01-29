Canales & Co.

Atx Hangtag

Canales & Co.
Canales & Co.
Hire Us
  • Save
Atx Hangtag packaging hangtag apparel logo
Download color palette

1 color printed on kraft

View all tags
Posted on Jan 29, 2012
Canales & Co.
Canales & Co.
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Canales & Co.

View profile
    • Like