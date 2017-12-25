Miquido

2 Dribbble Invites Giveaway

Miquido
Miquido
Hire Us
  • Save
2 Dribbble Invites Giveaway invitation christmas miquido santa vector snow winter invites mailbox xmas giveaway invite dribbble
Download color palette

Ho ho ho!
Were you nice or naughty this year?
Santa finally came to town and brought two Dribbble invites as a gift 🎁 Straight outta North Pole! ❄️🦌
Literally, how cool is he? ☃️

To get it, please send your best work example
HERE.
Don’t forget to attach your Dribbble link to the email.

PS. Leave Santa a cookie 🍪 and milk 🥛 by the fireplace or just simply show some love to us and press “L” ❤️
🎄Have a wonderful Xmas folks!🎄

👉 Credit goes to:
Dominika Kamola

-
Want to keep your users engaged? Seamless UX is the best solution to achieve that! Don’t hesitate and choose our UX design services!
Drop us a line at hello@miquido.com or visit the website 👉 www.miquido.com/

Miquido
Miquido
Design is worth a thousand words
Hire Us

More by Miquido

View profile
    • Like