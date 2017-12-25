2 Dribbble Invites Giveaway

Ho ho ho!

Were you nice or naughty this year?

Santa finally came to town and brought two Dribbble invites as a gift 🎁 Straight outta North Pole! ❄️🦌

Literally, how cool is he? ☃️

To get it, please send your best work example

HERE.

Don’t forget to attach your Dribbble link to the email.

PS. Leave Santa a cookie 🍪 and milk 🥛 by the fireplace or just simply show some love to us and press “L” ❤️

🎄Have a wonderful Xmas folks!🎄

👉 Credit goes to:

Dominika Kamola

-

