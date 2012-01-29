Sander Legrand

Kings Of The Night

Kings Of The Night
I'm working on a series of art prints called 'Kings Of The Night'. This is the first one I finished. I'm not sure about the logo yet. I think wisdom-script is kinda over-used, but I never used it myself. What do you guys think?

Posted on Jan 29, 2012
